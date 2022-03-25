Mercadona responds to false rumours surrounding food shortages and prices The Spanish supermarket chain has denied the fake news, but also urged customers to not stockpile items

The Spanish supermarket giant Mercadona says it will not raise prices because of the nationwide hauliers' strike and that they do not leave items sat on shelves in warehouses.

The Valencia-based chain has taken to social media to deny false information circulating about the company in whch they have been accused of managing products in a way that will raise prices during the strike action.

Mercadona insists that this is not true and that the rumours are entirely false and that they are serving their customers the same way as always.

However, as some shoppers have been hoarding products due to the hauliers' protest action, Mercadona also urges its customers not to stockpile products as there are no shortages in their stores.