Sea rescue

Maritime rescue off Cadiz coast: eleven North Africans pulled from two inflatables

The rescued migrants were safely transported to Puerto América in Cadiz city

La Voz

Wednesday, 11 March 2026, 15:24

This weekend, Spain's maritime rescue service (Salvamento Marítimo) rescued eleven migrants of North African origin, eight men and three women, as they were trying to reach the coast of Cadiz aboard two inflatable dinghies. They have been transferred to Puerto América in Cadiz city.

According to sources from Salvamento, the rescue boat Salvamar Suhail was in charge of the rescue operation on the afternoon of Sunday 8 March.

By 8:30pm, the Salvamar Suhail had arrived at Puerto America , in the city of Cadiz, with the eleven migrants rescued from two inflatable dinghies located 25 miles southwest of Trafalgar Point.

The operation was coordinated by maritime controllers from the Tarifa centre (Cadiz), who received a report at 5:16pm from someone on land.

