24 of 30 poorest places in Spain are in Andalucía, data shows El Palmar de Troya in Seville province is at the bottom of the list for annual income per inhabitant while the highest incomes are found in Madrid and Barcelona

Figures just released from the National Institute of Statistics show that 24 of the 30 poorest places in Spain are in Andalucía, headed by El Palmar de Troya in Seville province where the average per capita income is 6,785 euros a year

All five of the municipalities with the lowest income are in this region: Apart from El Palmar de Troya, the others are Iznalloz (Granada), with an average annual income per inhabitant of 7,036 euros, Albuñol (Granada), with 7,061 euros, Huesa (Jaén), with 7,080 euros and Pruna (Seville), with 7,219 euros.

At the other end of the scale, the five wealthiest places with more than 2,000 inhabitants are in other regions of Spain: in Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) the average annual income per capita is 26,009 euros; Matadepera (Barcelona) 22,806 euros; Boadilla del Monte (Madrid) 22,224 euros; San Just Desvern (Barcelona) 21,510 euros and Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona) 21,304 euros.

Going back to the municipalities with the lowest income per head, the 24 in Andalucía (not counting those already mentioned) are Arboleas (Almería), Turre (Almería), La Mojonera (Almería), El Cuervo (Seville), Jódar (Jaén), Badalatosa (Seville), Montejícar (Granada), Fuente Vaqueros (Granada), Deifontes (Granada), Gualchos (Granada), Cambil (Jaén), Nueva Carteya (Cordoba), Martín de la Jara (Seville), Salar (Granada), Puerto Serrano (Cadiz), San Martín del Tesorillo (Cadiz), Níjar (Almeria), Chipiona (Cadiz) and Guarromán (Jaén).

In all of these, annual income is under 7,860 euros per inhabitant. The lowest is Arboleas (7,429 euros) and the highest is Guarromán (7,856 euros).

By geographical location, the data for 2020 published by the INE shows that 83.3% of municipalities in Andalucía are among the 25% with lowest income in Spain, in other words under 10,393 euros per capita per year.

Meanwhile, 88.8% of places in the Basque Country are among the 25% of those where incomes are highest, above 13,637 euros, followed by Catalonia at 49.1%.