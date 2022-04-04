High-speed train service between Malaga and Granada has launched today There are two services in each direction daily, and the journey takes just one hour and ten minutes

It is now possible to travel by train between Malaga and Granada in one hour and ten minutes, as Renfe has started its new high-speed service between the two provincial capitals today, Monday 4 April. This is the first ever direct route between the cities.

There are currently two trains in each direction a day, leaving Granada at 7.40am and 6.50pm and departing from Malaga at 9.25am and 8.25pm. They all stop at Loja, and when the new Antequera-Centro station opens they will stop there as well.

The plan is to introduce another service in each direction during a second phase of the project, although no date has yet been set for that. The trains on this route are the Avant 104 series, which have four carriages, 237 seats and can reach a maximum speed of 250 kph.

The fare for a high-speed journey between Malaga and Granada is 23.10 euros single and 37 euros return. However, as Renfe offers various discounts in some circumstances it will be possible to do a one-way journey from 8.50 euros.

The first train from Malaga today was used by 150 passengers, most of them tourists on a day trip to Granada. Renfe says it has sold 1,500 tickets since announcing the new service on 18 March.