Junta de Andalucía gives go-ahead for new Local Police law and works on a new one for Housing The existing Local Police law came into force over 20 years ago and has become obsolete, and the new Housing law will protect property owners from squatters

The Junta de Andalucía has given the green light to the new Law of Local Police for the region, which aims to reinforce security and update the previous legislation which came into force over 20 years ago and had become obsolete, according to spokesman Antonio Sanz, who gave the details to the media after the regional government session on Tuesday.

The new regulation increases coordination between different forces and encourages small neighbouring municipalities with few resources to share a Local Police service.

The law obliges any municipality with a population of 5,000 or more to have its own Local Police force with at least five officers. The text also recommends that town halls should insist on at least two officers being on patrol at a time and should collaborate with other police and security forces.

New Law of Housing

At the same session, the Junta began to work on the new Housing Law of Andalucía, which aims to improve access to housing, especially for young people.

The regional Minister for Housing, Marifrán Carazo, said that this will be in addition to another regulation approved during the last legislature, the new Land Law (LISTA), which is currently being finalised. The new legal text will promote the construction of affordable housing, to buy or to rent, the rehabilitation of the existing housing stock, which is ageing, and developing new residential solutions.

The aim is also to update the regulation of protected housing in Andalucía and establish the requirements of habitability and quality in homes, promote almost-zero energy consumption and the installation of solar panels in the residential sector.

The future law will also protect property owners against squatters, protect their right to rent out their homes by providing incentives for rehabilitation and promote the constitution of the Public Housing Stock in Andalucía, including properties owned by the different public administrations.

The new law will also seek to boost the approval of Municipal Housing Plans.