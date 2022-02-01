Lidl continues to grow in Andalucía, contributing 1.32 billion to the region's economy The German discount supermarket chain is also a major employer in the region creating thousands of jobs

Lidl’s economic footprint in Andalucía continues to grow according to an impact report the supermarket giant commissioned from PwC, a global accountancy firm. The discount supermarket is also a major employer in the region creating thousands of jobs directly and indirectly in its stores and along the supply chain.

In 2020, Lidl contributed 1.32 billion to the Andalusian economy, 10.3 per cent more than it did in 2019.

The PwC report also showed that Lidl is a growing employer in Andalucía. In 2020 it increased its impact on the labour market by 10.6 per cent. The supermarket chain is responsible, directly and indirectly, for 30,350 jobs, 3,000 more than in 2019. That figure represents one per cent of all jobs in Andalucía and according to the impact report, Lidl exerts a “multiplier effect” on the labour market.

In 2020, Lidl invested 55 million euros in opening new stores in the region. It currently has more than 120 stores in Andalucía, two logistics platforms in operation in Malaga and Dos Hermanas and another under construction in Escuzar in Granada.

Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG is a German international discount retailer chain that operates over 11,000 stores across Europe and the United States. It is headquartered in Neckarsulm, Baden-Württemberg, and the company belongs to the Schwarz Group, which also operates the hypermarket chain Kaufland.