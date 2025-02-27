Kim Pérez, one of the most prominent figures in the fight for transgender rights in Spain, dies at 83

C. Álvarez Thursday, 27 February 2025, 20:06 Compartir

The LGBT+ associations of Granada and the province announced the death of Kim Pérez on Thursday 27 February. She was one of the most prominent figures in the fight for the rights of trans and LGBT+ people in Andalucía and Spain. Kim Joaquina Pérez Fernandez-Figares was 83 years old.

Sources close to her have said that, although her activism had been limited due to her poor health in the last few years of her life, she maintained her commitment to the cause.

Kim Pérez was born in Granada in 1941. In 1991, she made public her status as a trans woman, marking the beginning of tireless activist work. Pérez dedicated her life to defending the equality and dignity of trans people. Members of the Arco Iris association have commemorated the "indelible legacy she leaves in the LGBT+ community".

A pioneer in many respects, Pérez played a crucial role in the implementation of treatments and surgeries for trans people in Andalucía's catalogue of health services.

She was also the first trans woman to be part of an electoral candidacy in Spain, standing at number 17 on the Izquierda Unida Granada list during the 2007 municipal elections in Granada.

A history graduate and professor of ethics and philosophy, Kim Pérez was a pioneer in the visibility and defence of the rights of trans people in Spain. She was co-founder and president of the Andalusian Asociación de Identidad de Género, the collective Conjuntos Difusos-Autonomía Trans and the Academia de Identidad de Género. She was also an active member of the historical association (NOS) in Granada. Her commitment to equality and social justice led her to start a hunger strike to protest against the delay in the approval of the Andalusian Integral Trans+ Law.

During her lifetime, Pérez won an award from the Granada Pride 2018; the Premio Pluma of the FELGTBI+; Gold Medal of Merit in Granada; "Senior of the Year" award of Granada; Triángulo Rosa award of COGAM; and Arco Iris award of the Arco Iris association.

Mausoleum of the noble

In the words of Sandra Rodríguez Salas, president of Arco Iris Granada, first trans woman to be appointed as councillor in the Granada city council and friend of Kim Pérez: "From Arco Iris Granada, shared by the whole LGBTIQA+ movement, we express our sorrow, pain, affection and gratitude for Kim. She was always a spearhead for the LGBTIQA+ movement in Granada and Andalucía. Kim was a guiding light for me and for the associations that were lucky enough to work with her. Her legacy will live on in our activism, because Kim will always continue to inspire us."

In recognition of Kim Pérez, Arco Iris Granada proposed to Granada city council that Kim Pérez be placed forever in the mausoleum of noble people of the city of Granada, "as a gesture of affection from the city of Granada towards her".

The LGBT+ associations of Granada, including Arco Iris, Familias por la Diversidad, Chrysallis Andalucía, GayLesPol, Mujeres por la diversidad and Arco Iris Trans+, in addition to the associations of the Consejo Municipal LGBT+ and the Comisión Orgullo Granada, wish to "honour and pay tribute to Kim Pérez for her unwavering commitment to social justice and human rights. Her struggle and achievements are a testament to her dedication and love for the LGBTIQA+ community, especially the trans+ community in Granada".