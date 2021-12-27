Junta’s ‘committee of experts’ to meet to consider new Covid control restrictions The Andalusian Government’s provincial health committees will also meet, early next week, to "make some decisions" in light of the increase in coronavirus infections in the region

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, announced this Monday, 27 December, that next week the Andalusian Government will bring calll meetings of both the territorial health committees and the Covid-19 ‘Committee of Experts’ because "we will have to make some decisions" in light of the increase in infections caused by the Omicron variant.

Andalucía's incidence rate stands at 841 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, although Moreno clarified that “neither a curfew nor measures as harsh as in other autonomous regions” are currently being considered.

Moreno, in statements to the press in Dos Hermanas (Seville), where he was visiting the Bioalverde company, said that the Andalusian Government will decide any restrictions after hearing from the territorial committees, which will meet on Monday (3 January), and the ‘Committee of Experts’ (4 January). But he said that the Junta's wish is that the measures will "affect the economic and productive activity in the region as little as possible."

Bottom of the ranking

With his reference to avoid decisions harmful to the economy, Moreno has consistently appealed "to individual responsibility" in a way that has urged the Andalusian population to "reduce" their activity in shared spaces, convinced that the possibility of reducing the contagiousness of the Omicron variant is "in our hands".

"The coronavirus incidence rate of Andalucía is not so bad", he argued and said that "we are at the bottom of the ranking", a reference to the fact that the Covid rate in the region - with 841 cases per 100,000 inhabitants - is the lowest in Spain, together with Castilla La Mancha.