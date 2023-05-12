Junta pledges to continue financial help for Erasmus students from Andalucía in the UK

Sections
Andalucian students who travel to the UK on an Erasmus study programme will still receive support from the Junta despite Brexit.
The financial aid provided by the Junta de Andalucia has been in force until now, in addition to state grants, but the European Commission's support finished as a result of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union.
But both the Junta and Andalucía’s public universities have decided to maintain the financial aid package, which can help students with up to 450 euros per month, depending on their family income.
Fewer students are choosing to go on an Erasmus scheme to the UK as a consequence of Brexit, with European destinations the more obvious and popular choice. There will be 23 students from the University of Malaga who will study in the UK this academic year (2022-23), and 221 across all Andalusian universities. In the previous academic year there were 66 students from the University of Malaga.
The basic amount of the Erasmus grant awarded by the government through the SEPIE (Spanish Service for the Internationalisation of Education), thanks to funding from the European Commission, ranges from 210, 260 and 310 euros, depending on the cost of living in the destination country.
Regional community supplement
In addition to the grants from the European Commission, the Junta’s financial aid takes into account income levels and the cost of living in the destination countries.
The amounts are divided into two groups: the basic amount, which ranges from 100 to 250 euros per month; and the special amount, which is added to the first for those whose families have lower incomes and are beneficiaries of the Ministry of Education scholarships.
The amounts range from 75 to 200 euros per month, the maximum amount of this regional aid can reach up to 450 euros. The grant is received for a maximum of nine months.
