Junta head warns of possible 'domino effect' as tougher Covid restrictions return in other regions The Catalonia region, on Monday, announced it wants to bring back the curfew, close nightlife and limit social gatherings at Christmas to a maximum of ten people

The explosive increase in coronavirus cases in recent days in Spain is forcing many regions to reinstate capacity restrictions, demand the production of Covid passports and to think about bringing back other, tougher measures from previous waves to slow the spread of the virus.

The Catalonia region, for example, on Monday (20 December) announced it wants to bring back the curfew, close nightlife and limit social gatherings at Christmas to a maximum of ten people.

Given the current growth of infections, the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, warned this Tuesday in an interview on Onda Cero radio that a "domino effect" could happen with a return of restrictions to other regions.

"We are subject to influences from other regions and social pressure and sometimes that pressure leads us to make more drastic decisions in the face of the public's fear of a massive spread of infections,” said Moreno. However, he said that in his opinion, in Andalucía, for the moment, "we do not see it appropriate."

Conference of presidents

Looking ahead to the presidents' conference called by the government of Pedro Sánchez for this Wednesday (22 December), a total of five regional presidents will call for the return of face masks outdoors. The Covid passport, a special Covid Fund for 2022 and an anti-pandemic law, are among other requests from the regional leaders.

The regional presidents of Andaluía, Castilla-La Mancha, Valencia region, Galicia and the Basque Country, announced on Monday that they will request the mandatory use of the mask outdoors as one of the coronavirus control measures following the increase in cases in recent days. In addition, four regional presidents will demand the setting up of a Covid Fund for the year 2022.