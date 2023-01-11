Andalucía to convene Covid-19 expert committee to examine "preventive measures"

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, announced on Wednesday, 11 January, that he has convened the Covid expert committee for next week to address "preventive measures", especially in homes for the elderly.

Moreno made the announcement during his speech at a breakfast briefing at the 'Fórum Europa. Tribuna Andalucía' in Malaga where he expressed his concern about the increase in the number of cases among elderly people living in care homes.

According to the data provided by the president, in the last two weeks there has been a ten per cent increase in the number of infections among residents and a 41 per cent increase in the number of infections among staff in the residences. The average increase, including workers and residents, is 17 per cent in two weeks. In addition, 17 elderly people have been hospitalised, which is three times higher than a fortnight ago.

Moreno said, following expert advice from the committee, decisions will be taken to prevent the spread of contagion.

The president also expressed his concern that almost half of the Andalusian population over 60 years of age has not yet had the fourth dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus, and called on these people to do so because this "is now more necessary than ever to avoid infection" after the situation being experienced in China and the mutations of the virus.