Junta confirms ninth death from West Nile virus in Andalucía

The Andalusian regional minister of health, Rocío Hernández, confirmed today (30 September) the death of a patient, a resident of Mairena del Aljarafe, with previous pathologies and hospitalised for several weeks with the West Nile virus in Seville.

This would be the ninth death in Andalucía (all in the same province) due to this disease, after the last one announced on 23 September. As for new cases of the disease, Rocío Hernández pointed out that none have been diagnosed in the last seven days, so the number remains at 87.

During the control captures carried out this past week, the presence of West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the municipal district of Benalup Casas Viejas in Cadiz province, in the municipality of Villanueva de la Reina in Jaén and in La Puebla del Río in the Brazo del Este in Seville. The results of the remaining traps set by the regional ministry in the provinces of Malaga, Cadiz, Cordoba and Jaen are negative, according to information provided by the Junta in a press release.

Likewise, as a result of the integration of surveillance, the public health department has reported that, compared to the previous week, the number of captures of Culex perexiguus remains low in most of the traps in the municipalities of La Puebla del Río, Coria del Río and Palomares de Río, although two traps located in the south and north of Coria del Río show high values. This information is made available within EBD-CSIC projects, such as Arboprevent. In the framework of this project, virus circulation has been detected in the transmitting mosquitoes captured in the trap located in Pinares de Colina in La Puebla del Río.

Similarly, the presence of West Nile virus has been detected in three equidae: one in Villanueva de la Reina in Jaén, one in Beas in Huelva and another in the municipality of Cártama in Malaga, as reported by the regional ministry of agriculture, fisheries, water and rural development.

The health ministry has informed the municipal authorities of the public health actions to be taken in accordance with the programme for the integral surveillance and control of vectors transmitting West Nile fever (WNF) in Andalucía in order to significantly reduce the probability of transmission to the population. Furthermore, based on the analysis of the weekly results of species, densities and circulation of the virus, it is continuously monitoring the surveillance and mosquito control actions being carried out by the pest control companies contracted by the Cadiz and Seville provincial authorities.

In addition, according to the data obtained from the different sources of information, it can be concluded that the populations of potentially transmitting female mosquitoes maintain the low densities observed during the first three weeks of September in most of the traps, high levels (Grade III and IV) of these species were obtained in Los Palacios y Villafranca (Seville) and Coria del Río (Seville) and medium levels (Grade II) in the Brazo del Este of La Puebla del Río (Seville), Villamanrique de la Condesa (Seville) and Bárbate (Cadiz).

Regarding densities, in the province of Cadiz, in the fourth week of September, a rise in the number of mosquito-transmitting mosquitoes was observed in Barbate and low values in the rest of the province. In the case of Jaén and Córdoba, the densities of these insects are low. Trap catch values in the province of Seville are slightly better than those of the previous week.