Junta's head: 'Andalucía is one of the most vulnerable regions in Europe to climate change' Speaking at the COP 27 summit in Egypt, Juanma Moreno explained that the region's vulnerability can be seen from the record temperatures last summer and the lack of rain

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has called for regional and local administrations to be empowered to take on a greater role in the fight against climate change. Speaking at the COP 27 climate summit in Egypt, he said this is the biggest challenge faced by humanity and stressed that Andalucía is one of the most vulnerable regions in Europe to climate change, “and therefore one of the most vulnerable in the world”.

Moreno said the Junta de Andalucía is aiming to motivate more companies in the region to reduce their CO2 emissions to zero and that a zero-emission certificate will be issued for those who succeed. “It’s a very difficult thing to do but damage can be corrected by mass reforestation and helping to prevent further degradation of the environment is essential,” he said.

"We are all suffering"

Moreno explained that Andalucía’s vulnerability to climate change can be seen from the record temperatures last summer and the lack of rain. “We are all suffering this situation and we all have to act,” he said.

He warned of “short-sighted vision” about the issue and stressed that climate change affects productive capacity, economic and social development, sustainability and quality of life as well as health consequences such as from the heatwaves.

“It’s a challenge we have to take seriously and we have to set egotism aside. Everything we do badly is going to be paid for by our children and grandchildren. We have a responsibility to this planet and to the next generations. That’s why we are the ones who have to take action,” he insisted.

He called for regional authorities and town councils to play a greater role to this combat because, he said, they have a greater capacity for action, determination and efficiency when it comes to putting initiatives into effect. “We want to ask the European Comission , the United Nations and the states to help with this, because it is only from a local level that we can start global action,” he said.