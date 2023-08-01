Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Flames ravage everything in their path in the Greek region of Volos. EFE/EPA/Ikonomou Vassilis
Junta calls for public to be extra vigilant to help avoid wildfires like those ravaging Greece and Italy

Junta calls for public to be extra vigilant to help avoid wildfires like those ravaging Greece and Italy

Despite unwavering heat, there have been no major fires in Andalucía so far this summer, but officials are warning people not to be complacent

Héctor Barbotta

Seville

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 13:18

Compartir

The Junta is urging caution this summer in a bid to prevent the wildfires currently ravaging parts of Greece, Italy and Algeria from happening in Andalucía.

Despite the regional Plan Infoca specialist forest fire brigade closing July without any major fires in the region, Junta spokesperson, Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco called for a "collective responsibility" on Monday 31 July.

"The main responsibility of the public when it comes to forest fires is on those who go to natural environments," he said. However, Andalucía is prepared in the case of a wild firebreaking out as "we have the best strategy that exists in Spain", Fernandez-Pacheco added.

He also pointed out that the effects of climate change with rising temperatures and unwavering heat waves are having a serious impact on the natural environment. "It is difficult to predict what will happen in the future, what is clear is that the regional government of Andalucía will do everything in our power to curb this climate change," Fernandez-Pacheco said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Mediterranean sets new sea temperature record after registering 28.7C in July
  2. 2 Police in Malaga take down criminal organisation that exploited construction workers
  3. 3 Two young paddle boarders help rescue couple stranded on rocks in Marbella
  4. 4 Big supply shortage results in price of two of most popular summer fruits in Malaga doubling
  5. 5 Benalmádena ice rink at risk of closure with 50 jobs in jeopardy
  6. 6 American tourist boom in Spain looks to compensate for slump in travellers from China and Japan
  7. 7 Picasso Museum Malaga staff set to strike again over five key days in September
  8. 8 Malaga breaks export record in first five months of 2023, generating a whopping 1.33 billion in sales
  9. 9 Dominican nuns say goodbye to Antequera after almost 400 years in the town
  10. 10 Japan thrash Spain 4-0 in Fifa Women's World Cup

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad