Junta calls for public to be extra vigilant to help avoid wildfires like those ravaging Greece and Italy

Héctor Barbotta
Seville
Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 13:18
The Junta is urging caution this summer in a bid to prevent the wildfires currently ravaging parts of Greece, Italy and Algeria from happening in Andalucía.
Despite the regional Plan Infoca specialist forest fire brigade closing July without any major fires in the region, Junta spokesperson, Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco called for a "collective responsibility" on Monday 31 July.
"The main responsibility of the public when it comes to forest fires is on those who go to natural environments," he said. However, Andalucía is prepared in the case of a wild firebreaking out as "we have the best strategy that exists in Spain", Fernandez-Pacheco added.
He also pointed out that the effects of climate change with rising temperatures and unwavering heat waves are having a serious impact on the natural environment. "It is difficult to predict what will happen in the future, what is clear is that the regional government of Andalucía will do everything in our power to curb this climate change," Fernandez-Pacheco said.
