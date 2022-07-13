Seventy inland municipalities to get a Junta bus link to the beach this summer The Andalusian regional government has launched its fourth Summer Coastal Transport Programme

Malaga province will have four transport routes to the coast this summer as part of the Junta's de Amdalucía's fourth Summer Coastal Transport Programme.

The services, which will run on weekdays, will include one from Árchez, in the Axarquia, with stops at Canillas de Albaida, Competa, Sayalonga, Algarrobo and Algarrobo beach. The second route starts in Villanueva del Trabuco, stops in Villanueva del Rosario and connects both municipalities with the beach of El Palo. The third provincial route starts in Benamargosa, stopping in Triana and Trapiche, until it reaches the beach of Torre del Mar. The last route starts in Valle de Abdalajís, from where it connects with Álora and Pizarra to reach Playa Mayor and Playamar. This route links up with the M-540, part of the special summer service of the Malaga Metropolitan Transport Consortium.

The programme, designed by the Directorate General for Mobility and the network of Andalusian Metropolitan Transport Consortiums, aims to guarantee a public transport connection that allows the residents of inland towns to enjoy the coastal environment in a comfortable and affordable way.

This initiative is being implemented in July and August and offers 32,552 seats on 20 routes in five Andalusian provinces, namely Almeria, Cadiz, Granada, Huelva and Malaga.

The regional government aims to combat the isolation of some small municipalities far from the coast, improving the quality of life of their residents and at the same time encouraging the use of public transport to combat dependence on private vehicles for these journeys.