Junta de Andalucía draws up a strategy to boost the blue economy The project aims to take advantage of the enormous potential of sustainable maritime activities, a sector which already accounts for 10.5% of the region’s GDP

The Junta de Andalucía is planning to draw up its first Blue Economy Strategy during this legislature, to make the region a benchmark for sustainable maritime activities and boost the sector.

The Ministry of Sustainability, the Environment and the Blue Economy says this is an ambitious project which aims to take advantage of the enormous potential offered by Andalucía’s nearly 1,000 kilometres of coastline, the volume of its waters, its privileged geo-strategic position facing the Mediterranean and the Atlantic and its thriving port activity.

Ministry figures show that the blue economy generates more than 300,000 jobs, with one in ten employees working in this sector, and contributes 17 billion euros (10.5% of GDP) to the Andalusian economy.

Potential for innovation and growth

The Minister, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco has said that different working groups will be set up with the participation of Andalusian universities and research centres, the private sector and society in general.

Businesses in the sector have been calling for the blue economy to be developed and a sustainable strategy to be created for some time. The sea is seen as a driver for the economy because of its great potential for innovation and growth, with activities as diverse as fishing, logistics, tourism and others yet to be explored such as mining, marine biotechnology and renewable energies.