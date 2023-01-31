Junta de Andalucía reports 38 Covid deaths in last week The average coronavirus incidence rate in the region in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age, stands at 35.45 infections per 100,000 population, down some 50.70 compared to seven days ago

Andalucía has again lowered the number of new coronavirus infections reported this Tuesday, 31 January, from 846 last week to 610 this week - data that has not been seen since September 2022.

The total number of Covid-19 infections recorded in the region since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,631,513. Meanwhile, the number of deaths with or from the virus has increased by 38 to reach 15,757.

This has been revealed in the Junta’s Ministry of Health statement on Covid-19 released this Tuesday, where it also showed that Andalucía has registered 42 fewer hospitalised patients, to stand at 177. However, the number of cases admitted to intensive care units (ICU) has increased by one person to make a total of 16.

Regarding the data of those in hospital by province, Malaga registers 40 hospitalised, four in the ICU, while Seville has 28 hospitalised, five in the ICU, and Granada has 28 hospitalised, one in an ICU. They are followed by Cadiz, with 26, two in ICUs, and Jaén with 21, two in the ICUs; 13 in Almería, one in an intensive care unit; Córdoba with eleven, one of them in an ICU, and another ten in Huelva, but no Covid in the ICUs.

The current average incidence rate of infections in Andalucía in the last 14 days in people over 60 years of age, stands at 35.45 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, down some 50.70 compared to seven days ago and continuing a change in trend towards down after three consecutive rises.