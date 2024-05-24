Junta de Andalucía plans to sell off unused court buildings

Juvenile centre in Torremolinos, one of the disused judicial buildings to be sold by the Junta de Andalucía.

The sale of unused judicial buildings across the region will raise important funds for the modernisation of all the Junta's facilities by 2030, it is hoped. Among the four properties to be sold soon are one in Malaga and another in Torremolinos.

The plan is to allocate the revenue raised from the sales of the unused buildings and those vacated for relocation, which is expected to reach 185 million euros, towards the renovation of around 156 buildings in 85 judicial districts. In total, the Infrastructure Plan requires an investment of 1.5 billion euros. The Junta will be decreasing the number of expensive rental contracts from the current 96 to just seven contracts reducing the rental expenditure from 17.3 million euros to 1.8 million euros.

The other two properties which will be sold soon are located in Granada and in Seville.

In addition to the money raised from the sale of the buildings, the department plans to allocate over 170 million euros from its own resources to the modernisation plan and raise a further 700 million euros through public-private partnerships, while another 45 million euros will be covered by European funds.