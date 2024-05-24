Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Juvenile centre in Torremolinos, one of the disused judicial buildings to be sold by the Junta de Andalucía. SUR
Junta de Andalucía plans to sell off unused court buildings
Infrastructure

Junta de Andalucía plans to sell off unused court buildings

The regional government aims to raise 185 million euros to finance its Infrastructure Plan

José Luis Piedra

Seville

Friday, 24 May 2024, 12:30

Compartir

The sale of unused judicial buildings across the region will raise important funds for the modernisation of all the Junta's facilities by 2030, it is hoped. Among the four properties to be sold soon are one in Malaga and another in Torremolinos.

The plan is to allocate the revenue raised from the sales of the unused buildings and those vacated for relocation, which is expected to reach 185 million euros, towards the renovation of around 156 buildings in 85 judicial districts. In total, the Infrastructure Plan requires an investment of 1.5 billion euros. The Junta will be decreasing the number of expensive rental contracts from the current 96 to just seven contracts reducing the rental expenditure from 17.3 million euros to 1.8 million euros.

The other two properties which will be sold soon are located in Granada and in Seville.

In addition to the money raised from the sale of the buildings, the department plans to allocate over 170 million euros from its own resources to the modernisation plan and raise a further 700 million euros through public-private partnerships, while another 45 million euros will be covered by European funds.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena ends 'senseless experiment' by restoring coastal road back to two lanes
  2. 2 Tivoli workers on the Costa del Sol amusement park's 52nd anniversary: 'We very much hope to see it reopen soon'
  3. 3 Largest fashion outlet fair on the Costa del Sol returns to Marbella
  4. 4 Suspected drug dealer who fled from UK to Spain faces extradition after being tracked down
  5. 5 The NEW Beach Club Higuerón opens its doors on the 31st of May
  6. 6 Mijas residents launch campaign to stop construction of 'unnecessary' petrol station
  7. 7 Mao Street Food: A New Wave of Asian Flavours at Mijas Costa
  8. 8 Specsavers Fuengirola partners with beach clean-up group to recycle old and unwanted glasses
  9. 9 Gibraltar government's last-minute talks averts industrial action on the Rock
  10. 10 Las Lagunas honours its patron with traditional pilgrimage on Sunday 26 May

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad