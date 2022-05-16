Junta de Andalucía changes the criteria to declare a Covid outbreak in care homes It was published in the region’s BOJA Official Gazette on Monday 16 May, as a correction to the updated regulations announced on 28 April

The Junta de Andalucía has announced that for a care home to be considered to have an ‘outbreak’ of Covid-19, there must be three positive cases among staff or one positive case among residents.

This was published in the region’s Official Gazette on Monday 16 May, as a correction to the updated regulations announced on 28 April which said that the definition of an outbreak of coronavirus in homes and day centres would be in accordance with that established by the Ministry of Health in Madrid.

The stipulation regarding the number of positive cases among staff or residents also differs from the announcement on 24 February, that an outbreak would be declared if any person was found to have Covid-19 on the premises.