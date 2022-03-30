Junta de Andalucía assigns 141 million euros more to tackle the drought in the region The recent rain has raised reservoir levels to a certain extent but they still contain nearly 12 per cent less than this time last year

Seville Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 12:54

With 2.56 per cent more water in the reservoirs than there was a week ago, but still 11.76 per cent less than this time last year, the Junta de Andalucía has approved a modification to its drought decree which will enable it to release 125 million euros to improve the relevant infrastructure in the region. This is seven times more than the amount it is currently spending, which at the end of June was calculated to be 18 million euros. The regional government has also approved additional measures totalling 141.5 million euros to help sectors that are affected by the lack of water.

The Junta’s Minister for Agriculture, Carmen Crespo, said that although the recent rain has helped the situation, it has not been enough to cover the deficit caused by a dry period which began in 2018. Altogether, it has added 225 cubic hectometres to the reservoirs, which is just 5.7% of their total capacity.

Carmen Crespo, the regional Minister of Agriculture, with the Junta's spokesman, Elías Bendodo. / Joaquín corchero

With the peak tourist season about to begin, consumption of water in Andalucía will be greatly increased, which is why the Junta has decided to carry out works to generate new supplies. These include the use of recycled water, increasing the capacity of desalination plants, improving pipelines and moving water to certain areas where supply is scarce.

Those whose supply is reduced by 50% or more will be exempt from paying fees and tariffs this year, and some people will also be able to defer payment of certain charges for a year or pay in two instalments, upon request, with no added interest.

Modifications are also to be made to the Water Law in Andalucía so that advantage can be taken of all available resources during periods of drought. This will mean that any owner of a water desalination or recycling facility must notify the authorities of its existence so it can be used temporarily during a drought situation. The aim of this measure is to ensure that no water resources are failing to be used when they are needed.