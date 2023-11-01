Junta to allocate a third of its 2024 budget to healthcare in Andalucía

Héctor Barbotta Seville Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A third of the Junta's de Andalucías budget - more than 14 billion euros - will go towards healthcare next year.

The 14,246 million euros represents 30.5 percent of the Junta's total budget for 2024 (46.7532 billion euros) and will be the largest amount allocated to health in the region's history.

President of the Junta Juanma Moreno said the money dedicated to health investment represents the "most powerful effort" of a public health system in Spain. "There is no other public health system that has the 14 billion euros that the regional ministry of health is going to have in the next budget," he said. The Andalusian regional government allocated 30 percent of its budget to health last year, although this year, with larger budgets, health spending will also reach a record high.

Moreno said that since his arrival as president of the Junta de Andalucía, investment in healthcare has grown by 45%, with 4.402 billion euros more than in the last budgets approved by the last socialist administration in 2018.