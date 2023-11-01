Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Juanma Moreno at the Radiotherapy Oncology Unit of the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville. SUR
Junta to allocate a third of its 2024 budget to healthcare in Andalucía
Health

Junta to allocate a third of its 2024 budget to healthcare in Andalucía

Next year's draft accounts set aside a record 14 billion euros for health spending in the region next year, 3.2% more than 2023

Héctor Barbotta

Seville

Wednesday, 1 November 2023, 10:19

Compartir

A third of the Junta's de Andalucías budget - more than 14 billion euros - will go towards healthcare next year.

The 14,246 million euros represents 30.5 percent of the Junta's total budget for 2024 (46.7532 billion euros) and will be the largest amount allocated to health in the region's history.

President of the Junta Juanma Moreno said the money dedicated to health investment represents the "most powerful effort" of a public health system in Spain. "There is no other public health system that has the 14 billion euros that the regional ministry of health is going to have in the next budget," he said. The Andalusian regional government allocated 30 percent of its budget to health last year, although this year, with larger budgets, health spending will also reach a record high.

Moreno said that since his arrival as president of the Junta de Andalucía, investment in healthcare has grown by 45%, with 4.402 billion euros more than in the last budgets approved by the last socialist administration in 2018.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why is 1st November a public holiday in Spain?
  2. 2 Night-time water cuts extended to 10 hours for Malaga province municipality which includes more than 83,000 inhabitants and 11 towns and villages
  3. 3 Watch the new tourism video for the Andalucía region as the Junta lauches its new 38-million-euro campaign
  4. 4 'Leonormania' sweeps Spain: Princess of Asturias swears allegiance to Constitution on her 18th birthday
  5. 5 What is Holywins and when is it celebrated?
  6. 6 Fuengirola receives new award for the excellence of its beaches
  7. 7 These are the cloistered nuns who are taking Spain by storm with their incredible sushi rolls
  8. 8 Partido Popular investigates Torrox councillor following racist comments about migrants
  9. 9 Registration opens for Cártama's Christmas and integration street races
  10. 10 Junta to allocate a third of its 2024 budget to healthcare in Andalucía

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad