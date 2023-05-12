Journalism survey in Spain reveals startling number of people who have fallen for fake news The report also showed that people in Andalucía show more interest in local affairs than the national average: 85% say that the information closest to them is what interests them the most

Julio Andrade, Teresa Santos, Elena Blanco, Fernando Jáuregui, Sergio Martín, Josep Alfonso Caro and Francisco Pastor at the presentation of the survey.

Nuria Triguero Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

An overwhelming 74% of Andalusians believe they have fallen for “fake news” at some time, according to a new survey.

Carried out by Metroscopia and the AXA Foundation for the independent forum Journalism 2030, the survey about the influence of the media in Spain involved 5,000 people nationally, and 900 in Andalucía.

According to the survey, 22% said they had never taken a fake news story as fact, while 86% considered themselves capable of distinguishing between real and misleading information.

When presenting the results of the survey in Malaga on Wednesday, 10 May, veteran journalist and member of Journalism 2030, Fernando Jáuregui, said disinformation is one of the "great challenges" facing journalism, and democracy.

The survey also showed that Andalucians show more interest in local affairs than the national average: 85% say that the information closest to them is what interests them the most.

The most consumed area of news is society, which includes news about health, followed by international affairs and national politics.

Andalucians, like the rest of Spaniards, are mainly informed through television (82%), followed by websites and digital newspapers (53%), social networks (53%), radio (44%) and written media (29%).

In Andalucía there is a greater tendency to find information on social networks, and a lower consumption of written media. Radio, however, and digital and print media, are ahead of television as the most trusted news sources.

Newspapers that are hundreds of years old or have been in existence for many years are more trusted (44%) than those that have appeared more recently (17%).

The majority of those surveyed, although less in Andalucía, believe the media are not entirely free and independent: 50% in Andalucía (52% in Spain as a whole), compared with 47% and 44%, respectively, who consider the media 'always or almost always' or 'most of the time' to be 'independent and free'.

The survey showed 83% of Andalucians believe they are well informed, in line with the national average, although at the same time they believe that they consume more 'fake news' than the rest of the country, and subscribe less to paywalls than the rest of Spaniards.

Generation gap

The survey showed young people are adopting news consumption habits, not only through the media, but through other platforms such as social media.

A total of 59% of respondents aged between 18 and 29 believe that "social networks" are a reliable source of information. This percentage drops radically as age increases.

Also, four out of ten citizens in this age group agree that social networks "provide better and more reliable information than traditional media".

Social networks practically unknown to the over-50s, such as Tik Tok, have become the platform where many young people go to get information on a daily basis, without watching television, and rarely reading a digital newspaper.