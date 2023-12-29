Jaén: A city of silk with a rich Roman past

Jennie Rhodes Jaén Friday, 29 December 2023, 15:40 Compartir Copiar enlace

Human presence in the current city of Jaén dates back to the Chalcolithic stage, at the end of the Neolithic, when evidence has been found of a number of settlements in the area. During the Punic era, the importance of the city started to grow which attracted the Greeks and Phoenicians. Following the Carthaginian conquest of the Guadalquivir Valley, which began in 237 BC and lasted until 231 BC, mining in the Sierra Morena began.

Jaén started to grow as a city and a castle was constructed by Carthaginian General Aníbal Barca, which led to an increase in population and later attracted the Romans.

The Romans considered it a rich city and they gave it the names of Auringi and Oringe and during the Roman empire it became known as Flavio Aurgitano or Aurgi. However, during the Islamic period mosques, fortifications and palaces were built and it became known as Jayyân and was of great importance to the Islamic settlers. It was also known as Madina Yayyán, and Jayyenu-I-harir, or Jaén de la seda (Jaén of silk).

Throughout its existence the city's name has gradually transformed and other names that have been found during research include Aurya, Gijan, Gaiyan, Geen, Giriyen, noble Çibdad de Iahén and Jahen. It ceased to be the noble Çibdad de Iahén in 1403, then becoming Jahén. It was renamed Jaén in July 1563.

Sources of information include Roman and Latin documents of the 13th century, the Gothic Codex of the Cathedral of Jaén, the Institute of Studies of Jaén, and the Diplomatic Collection of the Municipal Historical Archive.

After the Reconquista and the discovery of the Americas in 1492, the city played an important role as it hosted the court of the Catholic Monarchs on several occasions. In August 1489 a meeting took place in the old Episcopal Palace during which Queen Isabel I de Castile agreed to pay for the voyages of discovery made by the explorer Christopher Columbus.