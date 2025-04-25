Not in Norway, nor in Iceland: Spain's only fjord is in Andalucía

Valme J. Caballero Córdoba Friday, 25 April 2025, 14:04 Compartir

The word fjord might have Viking origins, but it has become widely known. It is used to refer to a natural phenomenon - a narrow, deep gulf between steeply sloping mountains, formed by glaciers in the Quaternary period. They are quite common in Norway and Iceland. However, Spain also has one, located in Andalucía.

The geological jewel is located in Sierra Morena, in the area of the Bembézar river, in the town of Hornachuelos (Cordoba province). The formations developed six million years ago and are still preserved. Their cliffs rose above the ancient sea of Tetis and both their shapes and their variety of colours and tones make visitors gaze in astonishment. In addition, the sound of the waves breaking against the rocks and the light enveloping the mountains submerge you in a unique atmosphere.

A variety of routes introduce visitors to different parts of the natural phenomenon. One of them is by kayak along the river Bembézar, with a stop at the so-called Cueva Verde (Green Cave ). You can also visit the solar boat that will take you close to the cliffs, where you will discover a river walk like no other.

Path of the Angels

There is a route, known as the Sendero de los Ángeles (Path of the Angels), within the Sierra de Hornachuelos natural park. It is a ten-kilometre round trip that starts at the jetty of the Bembézar diversion dam. Along the route, you can see the hanging houses of the village, the caves of Las Carretas and the surroundings of Granadillos. This itinerary is not difficult and is suitable for both adults and children.

Apart from enjoying the river or the mountains, there is also an adventure park where you can slide on giant zip lines, climb a wall, jump into the void, climb an over 20-metre-tall tower, explore up to 15 zip lines with lengths of 30 to 500 metres, enjoy multi-adventure circuits of varying difficulty, or go on canoe trips.

This area is also home to the so-called Bosque Encantado de Hornachuelos (Enchanted Forest of Hornachuelos), where bonsai trees grow on rock walls and floors, fossil beaches and cliffs count millions of years of existence, centuries-old dry rock walls cohabit with moss and spectacular flora and fauna (rosemary, thyme and oregano, palmetto - the only palm tree native to the European continent - carob and Bonelli's eagle, Montagu's harrier, kestrel, golden, imperial and Bonelli's eagle, black stork, red kite, mongoose, weasel, ferret, wild cat and medium-sized horseshoe bat) enrich nature.

Once the visitor finishes the nature walks, they can go to the village and visit the palace of Moratalla and other monuments.