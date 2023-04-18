Infoca adds more resources to fight wild fires in Andalucía this summer

The Junta's budget for the specialist brigade 2023 is 223 million euros, 27% more than last year

The Junta de Andalucía's Plan Infoca specialist brigade will increase its armoury for fighting wildfires in the lead up to the summer months.

The Minister of the Interior Antonio Sanz visited the forest defence centre in the Cadiz town of Alcalá de los Gazules on Monday, 17 April, and announced that the fire protection body would have 17 new fire engines and a ground drone to help extinguish fires.

Sanz made the visit days after the creation of the Andalusian Security and Integral Emergency Management Agency, which he said was "a strategic and essential decision for the safety of Andalucians and those who visit us".

"Andalucia requires a new, more up-to-date model of emergency management with a single command," he said.

The Infoca budget for 2023 is 223 million euros, 27% more than last year. Of this, 98 million would go towards firefighting, 22 million for the infrastructure modernisation plan and 9.5 million for reforestation after large fires such as in Los Guájares, Sierra Bermeja, Sierra de Mijas and Almonte.

Last year, the supply of 44 fire engines and 12 snow ploughs was awarded for 14.68 million euros.

During the 2023 campaign, a total of new 17 fire engines will be operational in Andalucía. Some of these vehicles will replace those in a poor condition and the rest will be added to those already in service - some 117 of them.