Ikea announces date for opening of new Granada store The establishment in Nevada Shopping has required an investment of 11.3 million euros and will employ 80 people

Mercedes Navarrete Granada Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A date has been announced for the much anticipated opening of the new Ikea store in the Nevada Shopping centre in Granada: Thursday 27th July, the firm has told IDEAL.

The Swedish furniture and decoration multinational has invested 11.3 million euros in what will be its first city store in Andalucía. The Nevada Shopping Ikea will open its doors with a staff of 80 people, most of them newly recruited, and, according to the company, in this shop they have opted "for diversity, inclusion and equal opportunities at all levels".

The new Ikea store in Granada will cover 7,300 square metres, of which half - more than 3,700 - will be for display and inspiration. It will also have a warehouse of almost 1,800 square metres, "large enough to ensure stock at all times and delivery times as tight as possible". In fact, it will be larger than those of the city stores in Madrid located in Calle Goya and Las Rozas.

Visitors will have up to 2,120 items available to buy and take away on the spot and will be able to access the full range online or order from the store, according to the company. Orders will be delivered the next day to the home or can be picked up at the collection point in the shopping centre itself.

"To make the experience more complete, the new centre will also have a restaurant area, called Swedish Deli, offering Swedish cuisine to eat in or take away, as part of the Ikea Food experience adapted to this retail format," said company sources.

The opening in Granada, together with that of a more traditional store in Almeria at the beginning of July, is part of "Ikea's commitment to national accessibility and expansion strategy, in which the Andalusian market, together with Madrid and Catalonia, is a priority focus".

In fact, of the 300 million euros that Ikea plans to invest in expansion projects until 2025, doubling the initial forecast it had made for this type of project, 116 million euros will go to Andalucía, which means that four out of every ten million that the company invests will go to the region.

"In recent years Ikea has launched different physical formats to reach new areas and, therefore, reach more consumers and be closer to them in a much more functional and specialised way," they added.

This growth is also reflected in employment: so far this year more than 230 people have joined the Ikea ranks in Andalucía and there are now almost 2,000 people working in the 13 stores they currently have in the region.