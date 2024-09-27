How will the south of Spain be affected by the departure of storm Aitor?

Europa Press / SUR Malaga Friday, 27 September 2024, 08:13 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

There will be a new change in the weather in Spain. After the warm temperatures of the last few days, the departure of storm Aitor will bring a general drop in temperatures this Friday (27 September) , and seven provinces of the country will be under a weather warning for coastal phenomena. However, according to Spain's state weather agency (Aemet), only the Canary Islands and parts of the southern Mediterranean area will be spared this sharp drop in the mercury. Specifically, the warnings will be on the coasts of the eastern and western coast of Asturias (Principality of Asturias); on the coast of Cantabria; in Girona (Catalonia); in A Coruña and Lugo (Galicia); and Guipúzcoa and Vizcaya (Basque Country).

In addition, Aemet forecasts that an Atlantic front associated with storm Aitor will finish crossing the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands this Friday. Therefore, there will be cloudy skies from the early hours in the centre and southern third of the mainland and the archipelago.

In Andalucía, this situation will leave rain in several areas and in the Strait of Gibraltar. The skies will be cloudy and will be accompanied by light rainfall during the first half of the day, which will be more likely and intense in the Betic mountain ranges; to gradually change from midday onwards to lightly cloudy skies. Temperatures will also experience a drop in the region and the winds will blow from light to moderate westerly winds, turning to northerly throughout the morning. There will be moderate westerlies on the Mediterranean coast, with strong intervals.

Likewise, the post-frontal situation will cause cloudy skies in the northern third of the mainland and rainfall in Galicia, the Cantabrian area, northern Iberia, the Pyrenees and northeastern Catalonia, heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms on the Cantabrian coast. Generally speaking, they will tend to subside by the end of the day, except in the eastern Cantabrian Sea, where they could be locally heavy and/or persistent.

In addition, Aemet also points out that rainfall may affect neighbouring regions in the northern third of the country in a weak and scattered way. In the rest of the areas, cloudy intervals will be observed, which will tend to become less cloudy by the end of the day. Meanwhile, in the Canary Islands, cloudy intervals are expected in the north, where there could be light rainfall, and partly cloudy skies in the rest. Likewise, the forecast does not rule out morning mist and fog in the mountains of Spain. With regard to the Pyrenees, weak frosts will be probable and there will be a low probability of accumulating one or two centimetres at an altitude of 1,800 to 2,000 metres.

Intense westerly winds will also continue to blow, with a tendency to turn north-westerly or northerly by the end of the day. In addition, strong intervals and/or very strong gusts are possible on the Cantabrian coast, without ruling out the Catalonia, Balearic Islands and Almeria coasts. In the Canary Islands, there will be moderate trade winds.

Aemet points out that the temperature drops will be notable in areas of the northeast and, as far as maximum temperatures are concerned, also in the northwest mountains. The provincial capitals that will record the highest values will be Murcia with 32C; Alicante with 31C; and Valencia with 30C.