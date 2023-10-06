Hope for Doñana National Park after meeting of regional and national governments The two sides agreed to suspend the controversial plan to legalise more use of water for irrigation until all parties agreed

Locals living around Doñana National Park have welcomed talks that have started to take place between the national government and the Junta de Andalucía over the Junta's controversial plans to legalise more use of water for irrigation from an area close to the famous protected wetlands. After a meeting on Tuesday, the two sides agreed to suspend the plan until all parties agreed. In exchange, Madrid has pledged 350m in investment in affected municipalities.