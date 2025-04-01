Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Hospital Metropolitano de Jaén. H. Metropolitano
Hooded man spotted leaving dead woman in wheelchair in front of hospital in south of Spain
112 incident

Hooded man spotted leaving dead woman in wheelchair in front of hospital in south of Spain

Police investigators believe that the woman was aged around 80 years old and not originally from the city, but the circumstances of her death are pending the autopsy results

Enara López de la Peña

Jaén

Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 09:22

The corpse of an elderly woman was found abandoned in a wheelchair in front of the emergency unit of the Hospital Metropolitano de Jaén around 1.15pm on Tuesday 25 March. According to what the police have discovered, the woman, about 80 and not originally from the city, was left in the wheelchair by a hooded man, who fled in his vehicle. Upon initial inspection, the body did not show signs of violence.

The autopsy was completed the following day, but the report about the exact circumstances of her death has not been issued yet. What is known for sure is that there were no traces of blood or external injuries on the body. She had been dead at least since the morning of Tuesday.

According to witness testimonies, a hooded man was seen parking a car in front of the emergency unit and taking a wheelchair, in which he then placed the body of the woman, before leaving in the vehicle. The man was wearing a mask and gloves.

National Police officers are currently working to identify the woman, which, according to sources, has not been an easy task. As the government's subdelegate in Jaén, Manuel Fernández, has stated, the case is not considered a crime at the moment. The details depend on the autopsy results. In addition, the police are looking at video footage.

