The holiday rental sector will generate 1.8 billion euros in Andalucía this year More than half the properties available for holiday lets in the region are in Malaga province

The holiday rental sector has not only recovered from the pandemic but has managed to surpass previous results. At the presentation of the Vitur Summit which will take place in Malaga on 7 and 8 October, the president of the Association of Holiday Homes in Andalucía, Carlos Pérez-Lanzac, said this type of accommodation will generate 1.8 billion euros in the region this year, which is even more than in 2019. He also pointed out that more than 50% of these rental properties are in Malaga province.

“We have a more professional profile now and that has enabled prices and profits to go up. Clients are also staying longer, nearly five days on average. These tourists are very valuable because of their economic impact,” he said.

The general secretary for Tourism, Yolanda Aguilar also explained that holiday rental properties can now accommodate a total of 483,000 people, 25% more than in 2019, while hotels and apartments have 431,000 places, an increase of 10%.

Regulation pending from EU and Junta

Under the title Next, this summit which includes talks and an exhibition, will make Malaga the European centre for this sector at a key moment when it is awaiting regulation from the European Union and the Junta de Andalucía.

The Vitur Summit will not only consider the aspect of regulation but also new demands, digital nomads who want to stay longer than a normal holiday, sustainability, technology and professionalisation.

With regard to changes to the regulations in Andalucía, Aguilar made it clear that the Junta is working to find consensus with the sector. This is important and there will be changes to the regulation which was going to be approved before professionals in the sector refused to support it.

“The new regulation has to improve competitiveness and professionalism, as well as sustainability. That’s why we have temporarily delayed the previous plan. There is always room for improvement and we are sure it will be put into effect soon,” she said.