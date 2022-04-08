Authorities warn of health risks of a number of incorrectly labelled alcoholic drinks The liqueurs are being taken off the market because they contain undeclared milk proteins

A number of alcoholic drinks sold in Spain and Andorra have been taken off the market this week due to health risks. The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has received notice from the health authorities in Catalonia warning there is a presence of milk proteins not listed on the label of various alcoholic beverages.

The manufacturers will inform customers and re-label the products with the correct information.

The affected drinks are:

- Crema de fresa con tequila 100 pesos 1.7 l.

- Crema de safra Paumera 0.7 l.

- Licor crema arrós El Petonet 0.5 l.

- Licor crema arrós El Petonet 0.7 l.

- Licor crema arrós El Petonet 1 l.

- Licor crema arrós El Petonet 10 l container.

- Licor crema arrós El Petonet Magik 0.7 l.

- Licor crema arrós El Petonet Magik 1 l.

- Licor crema arrós El Petonet Magik 10 l.

- Minis El Petonet 5 cl.

It is recommended - as a safety measure - that people with a milk allergy do not consume these drinks. The beverages do not pose a threat to the rest of the population.