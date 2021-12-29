Marbella, Estepona and Benalmádena hospitals to join the Andalusian Health Service The Costa del Sol Public Healthcare Business Agency, which operates the hospitals, will be dissolved and integrated into the SAS

The Costa del Sol Public Healthcare Business Agency, which operates the Costa del Sol hospitals in Marbella, Estepona and Benalmádena, will be dissolved and integrated into the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) as of 1 January.

Other health agencies that will also be integrated into the SAS include the Public Health Emergencies Company, the Poniente de Almería Public Healthcare Business Agency, the Alto Guadalquivir Public Healthcare Business Agency and the Bajo Guadalquivir Public Healthcare Business Agency.

The Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, told the Governing Council on Tuesday 28 December that staff at the health agencies will join the SAS with the same rights and obligations as their previous labour contracts. The SAS will also ensure that the health agencies continue to meet their aims and objectives, Aguirre said.