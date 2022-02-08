Half of the children aged between five and eleven have already had one Covid jab in Andalucía More than 3.7 million people in the region have received a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest regional government figures

Andalucía has administered a total of 17,431,984 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to data released by the Junta de Andalucía on Monday, 7 February.

A total of 7,064,299 people in the region have the complete vaccine schedule (two doses from Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca, or one from Janssen), while 7,531,045 have had at least one dose.

In addition, a total of 3,712,731 people have already received a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Junta, which also adds that 54 per cent of the children between eleven and five years have received one jab.

With these figures, the region has 83.3 per cent of the population with the complete vaccination schedule, 93.8 per cent of those over 12 years of age and 87 per cent of those over five years of age – the new target population following the Ministry of Health criteria, while 88.8 per cent of the population, 96 per cent of those over 12 and 92.8 per cent of those over five have received at least the first dose.

Regarding the third doses, in Seville the number who have received them amounts to 872,129; in Malaga it is 667,461; Cadiz 541,073; Granada 408,181; Cordoba 395,708; Jaén 305,655; Almeria 289,950, and in Huelva it is 232,574.