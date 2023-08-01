Grants of up to 5,500 euros available if you are a new self-employed worker in Andalucía The subsidy is aimed at those who have started a business activity and maintained their self-employment status for 12 months

Grants of up to 5,500 euros are up for grabs for new self-employed workers covered by the state flat rate retroactively from 1 January this year in Andalucía.

The Junta's Ministry of Employment revealed this Monday 31 July the financial aid initiative in a bid to promote self-employment in Andalucía, which includes incentives of between 3,800 and 5,500 euros.

The grants are expected to benefit more than 3,400 new self-employed workers on the Costa del Sol alone, who have until 30 September, 2024 to apply. The subsidy, as explained by the Ministry in a statement, is aimed at those who have started an activity and maintained their self-employment status for 12 months.

With the aim of prioritising women, young people and entrepreneurs who start their business activity in small municipalities, the amounts vary depending on the group. For self-employed women under 35 years of age, the subsidy will be 5,000 euros, and for those 35 years of age or older, 3,800 euros. In the case of men, self-employed workers under 30 years of age will receive 5,000 euros and those aged 30 or over, 3,800 euros.

If the beneficiaries carry out their work in a municipality of less than 10,000 inhabitants, the amount of the subsidy will be increased to 5,500 euros for women under 35 years of age and men under 30, and to 5,000 euros in the other two age groups.

Self-employed workers who wish to apply, in addition to being registered in the RETA (régimen especial de trabajadores autónomos) at the date of filing the application and developing their activity in Andalucía, must be beneficiaries of the state flat rate and must have a viability plan of the projected activity at the date of submitting the application.

Self-employed workers will be able to apply for the subsidy two months after their registration in the RETA or in the first contribution group of the Special Social Security Scheme for the fishing sector as of this Tuesday 1 August. For those who have been registered since 1 January, 2023, a transitional period of two months from 1 August has been established.

Applications must be submitted digitally at the general electronic headquarters of the Administration of the Junta de Andalucía. The overall budget for the scheme is 13,758,937.41 euros.

Since 2019, some 38,000 self-employed workers have benefited throughout the region from the start-up aid.