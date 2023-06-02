German campaign to boycott Spanish strawberries is launched amid water-use fears The petition posted online by Campact already has over 150,000 signatures

A campaign has been launched to try to get German shops to boycott Spanish strawberries over fears of environmental damage from crops grown close to a delicate wetland for migrating birds.

Campact, a group that says it has no links with specific parties, launched an online petition this week demanding large retail chains do not sell strawberries from Spain. They argue that their production is contributing to the drying up of Doñana National Park in Andalucía.

Germany is also a producer of berries and Spanish ones are seen as a direct competitor in this market.

The petition posted online by the group, which has already received over 150,000 supporters, refers to last Sunday's election results in Spain and says that, as a result of the PP party's success, "there is now a danger that water theft will become officially permitted".