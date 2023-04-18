Frozen body of missing climber found in Andalucía's Sierra Nevada mountain range The 32-year-old man had been reported missing since November and he was found near the 3,482 metre summit of Mulhacen, the highest mountain in mainland Spain

José R. Villalba Granada Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The body of a climber missing since November has been found frozen inside a rocky crevice near the summit of the highest mountain in mainland Spain.

A group of mountaineers made the grisly discovery while they were trekking up to the 3,482 metre summit of Mulhacen in Andalucia's Granada province last week.

The 32-year-old German man had been reported missing in November last year. He was last seen in the Alpujarra municipality of Bubión.

Guardia Civil officers said that he was stuck to a block of ice and they had to work hard to separate him.

It is believed the German resident may have become caught in a snowstorm and tried to take refuge in the crevice where his body was found, police said.