Frozen body of missing climber found in Andalucía's Sierra Nevada mountain range

Granada
Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 07:44
The body of a climber missing since November has been found frozen inside a rocky crevice near the summit of the highest mountain in mainland Spain.
A group of mountaineers made the grisly discovery while they were trekking up to the 3,482 metre summit of Mulhacen in Andalucia's Granada province last week.
The 32-year-old German man had been reported missing in November last year. He was last seen in the Alpujarra municipality of Bubión.
Guardia Civil officers said that he was stuck to a block of ice and they had to work hard to separate him.
It is believed the German resident may have become caught in a snowstorm and tried to take refuge in the crevice where his body was found, police said.
