Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
An avalanche rescue drill in Sierra Nevada (file image). Alfredo Aguilar
Frozen body of missing climber found in Andalucía&#039;s Sierra Nevada mountain range

Frozen body of missing climber found in Andalucía's Sierra Nevada mountain range

The 32-year-old man had been reported missing since November and he was found near the 3,482 metre summit of Mulhacen, the highest mountain in mainland Spain

José R. Villalba

Granada

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 07:44

Compartir

The body of a climber missing since November has been found frozen inside a rocky crevice near the summit of the highest mountain in mainland Spain.

A group of mountaineers made the grisly discovery while they were trekking up to the 3,482 metre summit of Mulhacen in Andalucia's Granada province last week.

The 32-year-old German man had been reported missing in November last year. He was last seen in the Alpujarra municipality of Bubión.

Guardia Civil officers said that he was stuck to a block of ice and they had to work hard to separate him.

It is believed the German resident may have become caught in a snowstorm and tried to take refuge in the crevice where his body was found, police said.

Publicidad

  1. 1 Cold front could bring rain to the south of Spain at end of this week
  2. 2 Tarifa wildfire finally extinguished after 12-day battle
  3. 3 'I'm still stuck in November 2021'
  4. 4 Frozen body of missing climber found in Andalucía's Sierra Nevada mountain range

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad