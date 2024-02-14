Four cities in Andalucía named amongst the best in Spain for sightseeing

A.T. / ABC Seville Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 18:45 Compartir Copiar enlace

Four Andalusian cities have been named amongst the best for sightseeing in Spain by a prestigious travel blog.

The Planet D recently published a report on the 16 best cities to visit in the country, among which four Andalusian cities have been mentioned: Seville, Malaga, Cordoba and Granada. According to the influential blog, these Andalusian destinations not only contribute to the country's rich history, but also stand out as must-see tourist destinations. Let's dive into The Planet D's look at these cities, exploring their cultural and architectural treasures and the essence that makes them unique.

Plaza de España in Seville. ABC

Seville

Recognised as one of the cradles of classical flamenco, Seville has become world famous for this art form. In this regard, the influential travel magazine highlights the Triana neighbourhood as one of the best places to immerse yourself in the authentic atmosphere of flamenco, whether you're learning it or enjoying professional performances.

Among the tourist attractions that The Planet D highlights in Seville are the Alcázar, the Maestranza Bullring and the city's cathedral. The Alcazar, built during the Moorish Almohad dynasty, offers a fascinating fusion of elements from various periods in history and styles that are combined into a unique work of art. The blog encourages tourists to book a guided tour without queues to explore the Alcázar and learn about the history of the great kings of Spain.

In addition to the places mentioned by The Planet D, the Andalusian capital also offers numerous attractions and a thousand nooks and crannies to get lost in. It is clear that Seville, with its fusion of history, art and tradition, is an essential destination on any tourist's itinerary.

A panoramic view of Malaga. ABC

Malaga

The journey continues to Malaga, a gem on the Costa del Sol that, according to The Planet D, is often overlooked in favour of its lively beach parties and water sports. The city, home to stunning resorts and high-rise hotels, welcomes a high number of tourists from around the world all year round.

The Planet D showcases Malaga's wonderful architecture and rich heritage, urging visitors not to be swayed by just party and beach plans. Like Valencia, Malaga has an international airport with many connections to worldwide destinations via low-cost airlines.

The city, as revealed in the words of the blog, offers an experience that goes beyond the golden sands. With its rich history and architecture, Malaga is an invitation to explore the past while enjoying constant sunshine and the friendliness of the people.

Mezquita de Córdoba. ABC

Cordoba

Next stop is the city of Cordoba, a destination largely marked by its Roman history and Islamic splendour. The Planet D speaks of Cordoba as a journey that transports the visitor through the ages, revealing itself as a key city during Roman times and an important Islamic centre in the Middle Ages.

The focal point of the city, as the blog highlights, is the impressive and ornate mosque, built in 784 AD. This architectural masterpiece has witnessed the transformation of time; in 1236, it was converted into a Catholic church with Renaissance influences, and in the 17th century, the current church was built.

The Planet D's vision reveals the cultural richness of Cordoba and its ability to transcend time. This city, which unites past and present in a unique way, presents itself as an architectural and cultural treasure waiting to be discovered by those who seek to immerse themselves in its palpable history.

Alhambra in Granada. ABC

Granada

Finally, we arrive in Granada, a city that offers an authentic experience according to the blog. The Planet D paints Granada as a relaxed destination with breathtaking views of the Alhambra and the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Granada, in the words of the blog, invites tourists to take daytime hikes in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, breathing fresh, clean air. However, the city has no shortage of nightlife, and The Planet D highlights several venues with wild parties and live music every night of the week.

The icing on the cake in Granada is the Alhambra, the famous fortified complex that remains the only remnant of the city's Islamic era. The Planet D stresses the importance of booking a guided tour to explore the Alhambra, the Generalife gardens and Alcazaba, as they are often in high demand and it is important that no visitor leaves without experiencing the grandeur of this cultural heritage.