The municipal elections in Spain will take place on 28 May. EFE
More than 65,000 foreign residents eligible to vote in next municipal elections across Andalucía

  ·

In Spain, as a whole, there are more than 414,000 expats who will be able to cast their vote on 28 May

Europa Press

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 11:11

More than 65,000 foreign residents in Andalucía will be able to vote in the forthcoming municipal elections being held across the region on 28 May.

Figures from Spain's electoral census office show there are exactly 65,316 foreign residents in Andalucia who could help decide the outcome at the 28 May elections.

Across Spain there are 414,581 foreign residents who have voting rights in their respective municipal elections. There are another 111 foreigners with the right to vote in Ceuta and Melilla.

A total of 39 nationalities are represented on the electoral roll of foreigners, with Romania standing out, accounting for a quarter of the total (113,492 voters). Italy was next with 66,845 people and Germany (41,630), followed by the United Kingdom and France, with 36,543 and 36,310 voters.

At the other end of the scale were Trinidad and Tobago (six voters), Iceland (40) and New Zealand (41).

By autonomous regions, 73,978 foreigners will be able to vote in Valencia, 67,379 in Catalonia, 65,316 in Andalucía and 63,192 in Madrid.

