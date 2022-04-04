This is how soaring over Andalucía in a hot air balloon will help the people of Ukraine The Globotur company is offering solidarity flights in four different areas of the region at a cost of 175 euros, and will donate all of the money to the Red Cross in Ukraine to buy humanitarian aid

All the money paid for the balloon flights will be donated to the Red Cross in Ukraine. / sur

Antequera, Arcos de la Frontera, Cordoba and El Aljarafe (Seville): these are the four areas in Andalucía where people can help with humanitarian aid for Ukraine in a very special way: by taking a trip in a hot air balloon.

The Globotur company is offering these solidarity trips for 175 euros, and the money will be donated to the work of the Red Cross in Ukraine. The manager of the company, Javier Benítez, says that “we can’t transport people from Ukraine, but we can contribute funds to help look after them and cover their basic needs as best we can".

Whole amount

The whole amount paid for the balloon trips will be given to the Red Cross to buy clothes and pay for heating and food. The flights, which last over an hour, can be taken from either Arcos de la Frontera, Antequera, Cordoba or Seville at any time and include breakfast, transport back to the departure point from where the balloon lands, insurance, a video of the trip and a variety of destinations to choose from.

Plan Responde

“The situation is Ukraine is terrible and we want to help as much as we can,” says Benítez, who has already collaborated with other campaigns to alleviate the social crisis caused by the pandemic as part of Cruz Roja's (Spanish Red Cross) ‘Plan Responde’.

Hot air balloon trips are becoming very popular. They start early in the morning, when the wind is lighter, and normally last up to an hour and a half. If the wind gets up it may be necessary to postpone the flight to another day, because it is not safe to fly when it is more than 20 kilometres an hour.

Costa del Sol

In Malaga province, Antequera is a favourite starting point for balloon trips. It is easily reached from the Costa del Sol and other areas, and offers a completely different view of the Sierra de la Axarquía and the countryside, the ‘green sea’ of olive groves. It is not possible to fly over El Torcal, however, because it is an air exclusion zone.