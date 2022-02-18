Floats attached to megayacht as salvage team hope to sail it to Motril port The Capitanía Marítima team will try to tow the vessel today (Friday), weather permitting

Nine days after the Neeven megayacht ran aground on Motril’s Carchuna beach in Granada province, the specialist maritime rescue team from Cartagena has placed a series of floats around the vessel in an attempt to sail it in one piece to the town’s port.

Experts have been working since last Friday to remove the fuel, cables, batteries and other harmful materials from the ship and to come up with a rescue plan.

Today (Friday 18 February) the team is hoping to float the yacht using ‘balloons’ to try to make the ship more buoyant. However, the work could be delayed by weather conditions and the state of the sea, as the forecast suggests that strong winds from the east on their way.

On Monday the team had to stop working inside the boat because a westerly swell made conditions dangerous. In addition to the weather problems, a large rock has caused a crack in the hull, adding to the difficulties.

Capitanía Marítima took over the rights of the vessel on Thursday of last week when neither the owner of the stranded yacht, a Frenchman who bought it from the relatives of the late Sheik Mohamed Ashmawi, an Arab boss who resided in Marbella, nor the insurance company, would take on responsibility for its removal.