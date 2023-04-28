Feria de Abril in Seville copes with record heat

Sections
Friday, 28 April 2023, 11:29
Fairgoers at the famous annual feria in Seville, being held this week, are known for wearing traditional flamenco dresses, made easier by cooler spring temperatures. But this year the thousands of revellers fully dressed for dancing 'Sevillanas' have had to contend with the hottest days on record for April in the Andalusian capital, with highs over 36 degrees.
