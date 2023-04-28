Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Europa Press
Feria de Abril in Seville copes with record heat

Cooler spring temperatures were nowhere to be seen for those attending the famous annual feria

Sur in English

Sevilla

Friday, 28 April 2023, 11:29

Fairgoers at the famous annual feria in Seville, being held this week, are known for wearing traditional flamenco dresses, made easier by cooler spring temperatures. But this year the thousands of revellers fully dressed for dancing 'Sevillanas' have had to contend with the hottest days on record for April in the Andalusian capital, with highs over 36 degrees.

