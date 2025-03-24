Everything you need to know about the upcoming partial solar eclipse visible throughout Andalucía

Monday, 24 March 2025, 20:05 Compartir

During the morning of Saturday 29 March 2025 it will be possible to observe a partial solar eclipse across the whole of Andalucía. This phenomenon, which is produced by the position of the Moon between the Sun and Earth, will reach the maximum magnitude in Seville, at over 0.30, while the minimum magnitude will be 0.24 in Almeria. In Malaga city the eclipse will be visible from 10.43am to 12.22pm with the moment of greatest vision at 11.28am.

In Almeria the eclipse will begin at 10.47am and will end at 12.22pm. The maximum will occur at 11.34am with a magnitude of 0.24, according to the National Astronomical Observatory consulted by Europa Press.

In Cadiz the eclipse will begin at 10.39am, reaching its maximum point at 11.24am and ending at 12.22pm with a magnitude of 0.30. In Cordoba it will be visible from 10.43am, ending at 12.26am with its greatest visibility at 11.33am and a magnitude of 0.30.

In the province of Granada the eclipse will be visible from 10.45am reaching its peak of visibility at 11.33am and ending at 12.24pm with a magnitude of 0.27. In Huelva it will be visible from 10.39am reaching its peak at 11.30am with a magnitude of 0.23 and ending at 11.24am. And in Jaén, the eclipse will begin at 10.45am and will end at 12.25pm, reaching its maximum point at 11.34am with a magnitude of 0.28.

Finally, in Seville, the solar eclipse will be visible from 10.40am, ending at 12.24pm with its peak at 11.31am and a magnitude of 0.31.

The magnitude of a solar eclipse

The magnitude of a solar eclipse is the fraction of the Sun's diameter covered by the Moon. In a partial or annular solar eclipse it is always between 0 and one, while the magnitude of a total solar eclipse is always greater than or equal to one.

The eclipse will be visible from the northern Atlantic Ocean, part of the Arctic, northwest Africa, most of Europe, the far east of America, northwest Russia and Greenland. The total duration of the eclipse will be 213 minutes (just under four hours).

In the coming years, two total solar eclipses will be visible in Spain on 12 August 2026 and 2 August 2027, followed by an annular eclipse on 26 January 2028.

Precautions for observing it

During such an eclipse, the Sun should never be observed directly with the naked eye or with sunglasses. During a partial eclipse, the Sun is never completely covered by the Moon and therefore looking at it without safe and adequate protection can damage the eyes, just as it would on any other day when there is no eclipse.

The Sun should also not be observed with equipment (cameras, videos) or instruments (telescopes, binoculars) that are not prepared for this purpose and have the appropriate solar filters. Nor should it be observed with filters that are not approved for safe observation of the sun.

The Sun can be safely observed by viewing its image projected onto some kind of screen in the shade. Also by means of filters commonly known as eclipse glasses,