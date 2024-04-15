Eurovelo 8, the long-distance cycle route that will take you from Andalucía in Spain to Athens in Greece

M. Landeta Cadiz Monday, 15 April 2024, 18:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

Cadiz province in the Andalucía region is already the starting point of Eurovelo 8, a 7,000-kilometre cycling trail from the south of Spain to Athens in Greece after the new section was opened last week.

The so-called 'Mediterranean Route' starts in the city (which is considered kilometre 0) and passes through France, Monaco, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Albania and reaches Greece. In its final stretch, Eurovelo jumps to the Turkish and Cypriot coasts and ends with a 638 km circular route around the island. This is a major cycling route, with some sections yet to be fully developed.

The Eurovelo 8 route is a commitment to cycle tourism and unites tourism, leisure, sport and environment in a project that aims to show off the excellent Mediterranean countryside and climate.

In addition, the cities along the Eurovelo trail offer a rich history and cultural heritage thanks to the fascinating mix of cultures along the Mediterranean.

Eurovelo in Cadiz

The 14 sections of the Eurovelo 8 in the province of Cadiz have involved an investment of some 24 million euros. The first section, which opened last Friday (12 April) from Cadiz city to San Fernando, cost just over two million euros.

Junta de Andalucía president Juanma Moreno, attended the official opening and said it is a "very powerful infrastructure in terms of tourist attraction" and that, in addition, "it shows we can not only exercise in a healthy way, not only transport ourselves in a sustainable way, but highlights one of the most beautiful landscapes we have". Moreno hoped that this section of the Eurovelo would be "one more attraction" for Cadiz city.

Cycling network

One of the advantages of the route is its connections which allows different cycling routes to be connected to form a larger network, such as the Corredor Verde ('Green Corridor' and the Dos Bahías route, which links the bays of Cadiz and Algeciras and crosses the Alcornocales National Park.

The Ruta del Estrecho, which will connect the Eurovelo 8 from Zahara de los Atunes with the town of Tarifa and the Ruta del Río San Pedro, will link El Puerto de Santa María with Puerto Real with a budget of just over one million euros.

Eurovelo 8 in Spain.

Eurovelo 8, Mediterranean route.

In Spain, the 1,700 km route runs along the entire Mediterranean coast, from Cadiz to the La Junquera pass, passing through cities such as Malaga, Murcia, Valencia and Barcelona.

Leaving the Spanish mainland, Eurovelo 8 travels through countries such as France, Monaco, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Albania and reaches Greece. In its final section, Eurovelo jumps to the Turkish coast and then makes a 638 km circular route around the island of Cyprus.