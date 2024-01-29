Dust from the Sahara desert in Andalucía: this is how the haze from the latest 'calima' is going to affect the region

Alberto Flores Granada Monday, 29 January 2024, 13:01 Compartir Copiar enlace

Last week's weather in Spain was dominated by the effects of an anticyclone over the mainland which led to abnormally high temperatures, with the mercury almost touching 30C in many parts of the country. This situation will be much the same this week in Andalucía, with higher than normal temperatures for this time of the year and the arrival of dust in suspension from the Sahara desert.

Therefore, no rain is expected in the short term and atmospheric stability will continue to be the norm for another week. "This week the weather will remain anticyclonic and there will be no rain at all, so stability will be maintained," José Miguel Viñas, a meteorologist at Meteored, told Ideal.

However, the days will not be as hot as last week: "The spring-like atmosphere will continue but temperatures will be a little lower than last week, which were very unusual". But despite the slight drop in maximums, temperatures will be "above what we would expect for this time of year", with values around 20C throughout Andalucía.

"In the Canary Islands the 'calima' will be more intense but it will also affect the south of the Spanish mainland, clouding the sky until Wednesday"

This situation will be accompanied by an episode of 'calima' haze that will cloud the skies over the south of the peninsula from Monday. "Dust from the Sahara desert in suspension will enter from North Africa. In the Canary Islands it will be more intense but it will also affect the south of the Spanish mainland, clouding the skies until Wednesday", warned Viñas. It will be an episode that "will not be very prominent" but that will increase the concentration of dust in the skies of the region significantly.

How long will the high temperatures last?

As detailed by Viñas, this week will be fairly stable in terms of weather and no changes are expected in the short term. And the much-needed rain, according to the weather models, could take a long time to arrive. "The problem is that there is no change on the horizon. Until mid-February we are unlikely to see major changes in the outlook", explained the Meteored weather expert, who defined this situation of lack of rain and anomalous heat as "worrying".