Drug gang stealing from other traffickers while posing as police smashed

Operation Virgenio began in the middle of last year when officers from the Jaén Guardia Civil received reports of a violent robbery committed against a couple on the A-44 motorway. According to the victims, they were driving towards Madrid when several vehicles forced them to stop on the road.

The people in the cars identified themselves as members of the State Security Corps, and brandished firearms against the occupants of the vehicle with the aim of stealing the car.

The officers in charge of the investigation focused on reconstructing the events and returned to take statements from the victims. Suspicions soon arose. The officers noticed inaccuracies and contradictions in their statements and a sense that they were hiding something.

For this reason, the investigators began to think that the objective of the robbery was not the car, but what was inside it. Finally, they determined that the victims were transporting drugs in the vehicle and that they had been victims of a 'rollover'.

The gang posing as police was based in the Granada town of Pinos Puente and involved in the production, storage and subsequent sale of marijuana. After selling it to other drug traffickers, they stole it from their own clients, multiplying their profits exponentially.

Nine arrests have since been made and searches carried out across Granada, Malaga, Cordoba and Jaén. Drugs including cocaine, two guns and a homemade explosive device were also discovered.