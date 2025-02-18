Drug trafficker is killed and another seriously injured in boat chase at mouth of major river in south of Spain

A suspected drug trafficker has died and another has been seriously injured during a police chase in which a Guardia Civil patrol boat was hot on the heels of a so-called 'narco-boat' in Spain. He is the second drug trafficker to be killed on the Andalusian coast in recent days.

The incident happened at 9.45pm on Monday 18 February some 20 miles south of the mouth of the Guadalquivir river. The Río Tiétar patrol boat, attached to the Guardia Civil's maritime group in the Strait of Gibraltar, detected a narco-boat and began to pursue it.

The circumstances of the accident are still unknown. Only the outcome is known. One of the four occupants of the rubber vessel died as a result of the accident, and the second was evacuated by the Salvamento Marítimo maritime rescue helicopter due to the seriousness of his condition, although his life is not in danger. The other two crew members were arrested.

Sources close to the case confirmed that the vessel, the classic narco-boat, was equipped with three outboard engines and was carrying a total of 17 bales of hashish.

On 7 February, another alleged drug trafficker died during a chase off the coast of Tarifa (Cadiz) when he collided with a patrol boat from the Algeciras Guardia Civil's command post. The deceased, aged 39, was on board a recreational boat - not a narco-boat - along with another crew member who was seriously injured in the collision.