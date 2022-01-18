Driver airlifted to hospital after car plunges onto roof in La Rábita Firefighters struggled to rescue the man due to the difficult terrain and the precarious position of the vehicle

A man was airlifted to Granada's traumatology hospital after being injured in a road accident in La Rábita, Granada province, this morning (Tuesday 18 January).

The driver lost control of the vehicle on a bend at around 9am and fell from a three-metre drop. After an initial impact with the embankment, part of the car was suspended over the roof of a house in Calle Torre.

Motril Fire Brigade, Guardia Civil and local police officers, as well as medics responded to the incident. Firefighters struggled to rescue the man due to the difficult terrain and the position of the vehicle. The rescue took just over an hour, according to the fire brigade.

The vehicle had to be recovered using a crane, while the house affected by the incident suffered some material damage to the roof.