View of the Alhambra and Sierra Nevada from the tower of the church of San Miguel Bajo Pepe Marín
Dreamy photo of Granada sunset captured by local photographer
Dreamy photo of Granada sunset captured by local photographer

Last weekend's snowfall and cloudless skies combined on Monday evening to create a spectacular view of the Alhambra monument with the Sierra Nevada mountains in the background

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 17:14

Words are superfluous, really, because they can't possibly do justice to the sunset that Granada was treated to yesterday, Monday 11 March.

Last weekend's snowfall left a spectacular white blanket on the province's and the absence of clouds in the afternoon gave way to a twilight of breathtaking beauty. The illuminated Alhambra, the Sierra Nevada, the crystal blue sky... the adjectives could go on forever.

The combination of the snow-covered mountain with the beauty of the Nasrid monument provided many sublime images such as the one captured by Pepe Marín, a photographer with the city's Ideal newspaper (a sister title of SUR, from the tower of the San Miguel Bajo church.

After the first part of winter lacked rainfall, the heaviest snowfall in years fell at the weekend and covered a vast area of the mountain range that watches over Granada. The ski resort will be able to extend the winter season until 28 April, a week longer than initially planned.

