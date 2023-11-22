Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A street thermometer in Malaga city centre showing 12C this morning. Salvador Salas
&#039;Dramatic&#039; drop in temperatures in south of Spain due to arrival of cold polar air
Weather forecast

'Dramatic' drop in temperatures in south of Spain due to arrival of cold polar air

State weather agency Aemet forecasts that the fall will be more pronounced at the end of the week

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 22 November 2023, 14:34

The presence of an anticyclone centred over the north of the Iberian peninsula will bring atmospheric stability this week, with "light cloudy and clear skies", but also a "dramatic" drop in temperatures which will also be felt in Andalucía, in the south of Spain.

This was explained by the regional delegate of the state weather agency (Aemet) in Andalucía, Ceuta and Melilla, Juan de Dios del Pino, who pointed out that this drop will be more pronounced at the end of the week. He has estimated that, on average, the mercury will drop by up to 7C.

"Due to the location of the anticyclone, it will bring cold air of polar origin from high latitudes, which will cause the drop in thermometer readings," the expert added.

With regard to maximum temperatures, Del Pino pointed out that, "if until now they were above 20 degrees", by Friday the thermometers "will drop considerably, reaching a maximum of 16C on Sunday, which means a drop of seven degrees".

With regard to the minimum temperatures, these will also suffer a drop, "but a slightly smaller one, of six degrees", he pointed out, adding that temperatures "will go from being above average to below average for the time of year".

As for the winds, the regional Aemet delegate stressed that "northeasterly winds will blow with moderate intensity in almost all of Andalucía from Wednesday (22 November)", and for the weekend, in the area of the Strait of Gibraltar, "there will be moderate easterly winds with strong intervals", he said.

