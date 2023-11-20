Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Doctors to prescribe sport instead of medication to some patients in Andalucía
Health

Doctors to prescribe sport instead of medication to some patients in Andalucía

The regional government's 'in shape' plan aims to promote healthy living and ageing for some conditions, and will run until 2030

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 20 November 2023, 14:47

Compartir

Doctors in Andlaucía will prescribe sport instead of medication in some cases where patients must change their lifestyle habits and "improve their quality of life".

It comes after the governing council of the Andalusian Physical Exercise Prescription Plan approved the initiative: Andalucía in Shape - which will run until 2030, with regional authorities responsible for implementing it across Andalucía.

Minister for sport Arturo Bernal said: "for the first time in Andalucía, primary care doctors are going to prescribe physical exercise, and they will do so for the prevention of and recovery from illnesses and different pathologies; to improve the quality of life of our fellow citizens". The sport prescriptions will also aim to promote healthy ageing, reduce sedentary lifestyles and obesity, he added.

The Junta said the initiative aims "to promote the development and implementation of a plan that improves the accessibility, interaction and effectiveness of the sports and health systems". This plan, according to the Junta, "will respond to scientific evidence of the relationship between physical activity and health". Regional ministries, Andalusian public universities and local bodies will also help implement the plan.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Man jailed for 23 years after stabbing his 89-year-old father to death in Malaga
  2. 2 More huge rallies held across Malaga province as thousands protest Pedro Sánchez's Catalan amnesty deal
  3. 3 Abandoned bank accounts in Spain: Millions of unclaimed euros are transferred to the state every year
  4. 4 Three Costa educators in running for Best Teacher in Spain awards
  5. 5 This is the highly anticipated Christmas lottery ad campaign that has hit screens across Spain
  6. 6 Hotel group has big plans for LGBT health clinic and elderly residence in Torremolinos
  7. 7 Malaga CF's unbeaten home run comes crashing to an end
  8. 8 Pedro Sánchez announces new cabinet after winning third term as Spain's Prime Minister
  9. 9 Police smash Costa del Sol gang that sold drugs via an app and social media networks
  10. 10 Junta announces action plan to help to turn Andalucía into the 'audiovisual capital' of southern Europe

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad